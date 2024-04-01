Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.05

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 216303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

