NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.24

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 731532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.