Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 8%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 327,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 137,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

Payfare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

