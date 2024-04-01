Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 8%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.40. Approximately 327,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 137,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.
Payfare Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95.
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Payfare
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.