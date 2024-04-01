National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $492.45

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $492.45 and last traded at $492.45, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.57 and its 200 day moving average is $477.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

