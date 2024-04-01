Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 20% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 427,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 701,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

