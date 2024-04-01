Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 4%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 15,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 515,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 88,239 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

