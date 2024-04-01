SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 7,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
SecureWorks Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
