SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 7,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.6% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

