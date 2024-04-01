Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 88,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,860,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

