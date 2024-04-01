Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 4.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 64,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 491,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,096,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,338 over the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,602,000 after buying an additional 132,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

