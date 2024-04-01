Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $204.48 and last traded at $205.39. 41,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 513,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,003,381. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.