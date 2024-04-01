Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 4.8%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. 19,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

