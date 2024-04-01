Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 4.8%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. 19,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

