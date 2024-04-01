ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 6.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 597,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,979,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

