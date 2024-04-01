ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $103.12. 77,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 370,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.16.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

