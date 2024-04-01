Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 419,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,166,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 12,040.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

