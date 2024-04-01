Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,703. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

