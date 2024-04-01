Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

FLC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

