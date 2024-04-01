Short Interest in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declines By 17.1%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,041. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

