Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expands By 27.0%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Greenlane stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

About Greenlane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.