Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expands By 27.0%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Greenlane stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
