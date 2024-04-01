Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nvni Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NVNI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Nvni Group has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Nvni Group

(Get Free Report)

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.