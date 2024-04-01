Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nvni Group Trading Down 1.6 %
NVNI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Nvni Group has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
About Nvni Group
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nvni Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.