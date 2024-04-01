Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.63. 57,919,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,929,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

