20,114 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

