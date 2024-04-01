Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 505,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.2 %

ALSN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 213,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

