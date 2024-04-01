Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBNFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,983,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.60. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $143.49 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $993.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

