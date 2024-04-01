Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,774 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

