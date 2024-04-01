Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.62. 1,668,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.