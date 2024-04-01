Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 111 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,512. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

