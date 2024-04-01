Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 622 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 827,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

