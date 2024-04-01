Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 296 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.50. 870,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,832. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

