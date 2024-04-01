Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 990,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

