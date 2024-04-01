Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPI stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.27. 42,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,154. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.