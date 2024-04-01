Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 2,355 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $315.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.