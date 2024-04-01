Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 157 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $712.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.