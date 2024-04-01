Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $121.33 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011022 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

