HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, HI has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $233,178.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,702.84 or 0.99936201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00139329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00056209 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,469.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.