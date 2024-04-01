Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

