Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $483.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $483.81 million and approximately $233.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007627 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,702.84 or 0.99936201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00139329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05410463 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $248,842,536.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

