Grok Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.49 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Grok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Grok has a total market capitalization of $90.11 million and $15.49 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grok has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01593958 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $12,012,630.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

