Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 268,744 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

