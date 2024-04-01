iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.70. 418,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,363. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

