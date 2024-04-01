apricus wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,287,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451,371. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

