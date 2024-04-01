SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

