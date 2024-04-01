SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 92,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.39. 608,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,605. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

