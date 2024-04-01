SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 862 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.53. 446,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

