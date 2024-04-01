SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.67. 687,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,501. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

