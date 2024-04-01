Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

