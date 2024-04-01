Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 840,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

