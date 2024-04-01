BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 203,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,094. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

