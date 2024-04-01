Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 17.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 122,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NEXA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.05. 11,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

