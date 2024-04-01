Immutable X (IMX) One Day Volume Hits $65.74 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Immutable X has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $65.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00004104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
