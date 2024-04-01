LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
